Colorado State travels to conference rival Wyoming on Monday night looking to bounce back from its second loss of the season.

Colorado State suffered an upset loss to UNLV on Friday night, seeing their five-game winning streak end.

How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The loss was just the Rams second one on the year, but both have come in the Mountain West and it now has them two games back of first place Boise State, a team they won't play until the end of the season.

Monday night they will look to bounce back from the shocking loss, but it won't be easy as they take on a Wyoming team that has just one loss in the conference.

Wyoming comes into Monday night's game after beating Air Force 63-61 on Friday night.

The Cowboys were coming off their first conference loss of the year to Boise State and despite the close game were able to pick up the big win.

They are now 5-1 in the Mountain West and an impressive 16-3 overall. They have played great so far this season, but are still trying to prove they belong at the top of the conference and picking up a win on Monday night would be huge.

