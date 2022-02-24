How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Colorado State Rams (21-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 MWC) at Moby Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

The Rams score 10.2 more points per game (76.1) than the Cowboys give up (65.9).

The Cowboys put up 8.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.2).

The Rams are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

The Cowboys' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.

The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Roddy, who makes 1.5 threes per game.

The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

The Cowboys' leader in scoring and rebounding is Graham Ike with 21.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 6.3 assists per game.

Drake Jeffries is reliable from distance and leads the Cowboys with 2.8 made threes per game.

Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (0.8 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Nevada W 82-72 Away 2/11/2022 Fresno State W 65-50 Home 2/13/2022 Boise State W 77-74 Away 2/17/2022 New Mexico W 83-68 Away 2/19/2022 UNLV L 72-51 Away 2/23/2022 Wyoming - Home 2/26/2022 Utah State - Away 3/5/2022 Boise State - Home

Wyoming Schedule