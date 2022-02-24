How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MWC foes meet when the Colorado State Rams (21-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 MWC) at Moby Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Wyoming
- The Rams score 10.2 more points per game (76.1) than the Cowboys give up (65.9).
- The Cowboys put up 8.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.2).
- The Rams are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- The Cowboys' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.
- The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Roddy, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
- The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- The Cowboys' leader in scoring and rebounding is Graham Ike with 21.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 6.3 assists per game.
- Drake Jeffries is reliable from distance and leads the Cowboys with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (0.8 per game).
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Nevada
W 82-72
Away
2/11/2022
Fresno State
W 65-50
Home
2/13/2022
Boise State
W 77-74
Away
2/17/2022
New Mexico
W 83-68
Away
2/19/2022
UNLV
L 72-51
Away
2/23/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
2/26/2022
Utah State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Boise State
-
Home
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Fresno State
W 61-59
Away
2/8/2022
Utah State
W 78-76
Home
2/12/2022
San Jose State
W 74-52
Away
2/15/2022
New Mexico
L 75-66
Away
2/19/2022
Air Force
W 75-67
Home
2/23/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/28/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
3/2/2022
UNLV
-
Away
3/5/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
