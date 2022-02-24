Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Colorado State Rams (21-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 MWC) at Moby Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Moby Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

  • The Rams score 10.2 more points per game (76.1) than the Cowboys give up (65.9).
  • The Cowboys put up 8.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.2).
  • The Rams are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • The Cowboys' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.
  • The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Roddy, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
  • The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • The Cowboys' leader in scoring and rebounding is Graham Ike with 21.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
  • Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 6.3 assists per game.
  • Drake Jeffries is reliable from distance and leads the Cowboys with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (0.8 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Nevada

W 82-72

Away

2/11/2022

Fresno State

W 65-50

Home

2/13/2022

Boise State

W 77-74

Away

2/17/2022

New Mexico

W 83-68

Away

2/19/2022

UNLV

L 72-51

Away

2/23/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

2/26/2022

Utah State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Boise State

-

Home

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Fresno State

W 61-59

Away

2/8/2022

Utah State

W 78-76

Home

2/12/2022

San Jose State

W 74-52

Away

2/15/2022

New Mexico

L 75-66

Away

2/19/2022

Air Force

W 75-67

Home

2/23/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Nevada

-

Home

2/28/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

3/2/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/5/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wyoming at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732107
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17724323
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17722749
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17731297
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17710098
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at UCF in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy