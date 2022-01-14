Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) hope to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at McKale Center.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: McKale Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona vs Colorado Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-15

153 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado

  • The Wildcats put up 89.9 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 66.0 the Buffaloes give up.
  • The Buffaloes' 72.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Buffaloes' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Christian Koloko leads the Wildcats at 7.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 13.5 points.
  • Bennedict Mathurin averages a team-best 18.9 points per game. He is also posting 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Azuolas Tubelis is posting 14.8 points, 3.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kerr Kriisa puts up a team-best 5.0 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Dalen Terry is posting 6.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker is the Buffaloes' top scorer (13.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and produces 1.1 assists.
  • Evan Battey gives the Buffaloes 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is the Buffaloes' top assist man (2.6 per game), and he puts up 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.
  • The Buffaloes get 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Tristan da Silva.
  • Eli Parquet gets the Buffaloes 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Colorado at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
arizona
College Basketball

Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
