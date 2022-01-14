Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) hope to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at McKale Center.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado
- The Wildcats put up 89.9 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 66.0 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes' 72.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Buffaloes' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko leads the Wildcats at 7.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 13.5 points.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages a team-best 18.9 points per game. He is also posting 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Azuolas Tubelis is posting 14.8 points, 3.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Kerr Kriisa puts up a team-best 5.0 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dalen Terry is posting 6.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker is the Buffaloes' top scorer (13.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and produces 1.1 assists.
- Evan Battey gives the Buffaloes 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is the Buffaloes' top assist man (2.6 per game), and he puts up 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.
- The Buffaloes get 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Tristan da Silva.
- Eli Parquet gets the Buffaloes 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
