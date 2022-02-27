How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12) after winning four straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona
- The Wildcats average 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Buffaloes allow (66.5).
- The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats allow.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Arizona's leading rebounder is Christian Koloko averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Kerr Kriisa and his 5.0 assists per game.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker has the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- Colorado's assist leader is KJ Simpson with 2.6 per game. He also averages 7.1 points per game and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
- Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Washington State
W 72-60
Away
2/12/2022
Washington
W 92-68
Away
2/17/2022
Oregon State
W 83-69
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon
W 84-81
Home
2/24/2022
Utah
W 97-77
Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
-
Away
3/1/2022
USC
-
Away
3/3/2022
Stanford
-
Home
3/5/2022
Cal
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Utah
W 81-76
Home
2/15/2022
Oregon State
W 90-64
Away
2/17/2022
Cal
W 70-62
Away
2/19/2022
Stanford
W 70-53
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona State
L 82-65
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona
-
Home
3/5/2022
Utah
-
Away
