How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) drives the ball against Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12) after winning four straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona

The Wildcats average 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Buffaloes allow (66.5).

The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats allow.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buffaloes are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Arizona's leading rebounder is Christian Koloko averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Kerr Kriisa and his 5.0 assists per game.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker has the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Colorado's assist leader is KJ Simpson with 2.6 per game. He also averages 7.1 points per game and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.

Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Washington State W 72-60 Away 2/12/2022 Washington W 92-68 Away 2/17/2022 Oregon State W 83-69 Home 2/19/2022 Oregon W 84-81 Home 2/24/2022 Utah W 97-77 Away 2/26/2022 Colorado - Away 3/1/2022 USC - Away 3/3/2022 Stanford - Home 3/5/2022 Cal - Home

Colorado Schedule