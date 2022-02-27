Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) drives the ball against Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12) after winning four straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona

  • The Wildcats average 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Buffaloes allow (66.5).
  • The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats allow.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Arizona's leading rebounder is Christian Koloko averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Kerr Kriisa and his 5.0 assists per game.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker has the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
  • Colorado's assist leader is KJ Simpson with 2.6 per game. He also averages 7.1 points per game and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
  • Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Washington State

W 72-60

Away

2/12/2022

Washington

W 92-68

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon State

W 83-69

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon

W 84-81

Home

2/24/2022

Utah

W 97-77

Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

-

Away

3/1/2022

USC

-

Away

3/3/2022

Stanford

-

Home

3/5/2022

Cal

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Utah

W 81-76

Home

2/15/2022

Oregon State

W 90-64

Away

2/17/2022

Cal

W 70-62

Away

2/19/2022

Stanford

W 70-53

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona State

L 82-65

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona

-

Home

3/5/2022

Utah

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Arizona at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

