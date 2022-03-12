Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first semifinal in the Pac-12 Tournament features Colorado and Arizona facing off.

The top four teams in the Pac-12 have made it to the semifinals, with No. 2 Arizona (29-3) taking on Colorado (21-10) in the first semifinal of the conference tournament. The Wildcats knocked off Stanford while the Buffaloes took care of Oregon to get to this point. The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 13 UCLA and No. 21 USC, who will battle it out later for the second slot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs Arizona today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs Arizona in Men’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their two games this season, the home team won each matchup, with the Wildcats winning the first game (76-55) and the Buffaloes winning the most recent game (79-63).

Since that loss, the Wildcats have won four games in a row by an average of 13.5 points per game.

The team has been led this season by potential future first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin’s 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 46-38-75 splits. He has stepped up in a major way this season to make the Wildcats a genuine threat for the Final Four.

As a team, the Wildcats finished the season No. 1 in the country in assists (20.1), No. 3 in rebounds (41.6) and No. 3 in points per game (84.7). They have one of the best overall offenses in the country.

On the other side, the Buffaloes are led by Jabari Walker with 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game with Evan Battey adding in 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The winner will take on the winner of the No. 13 Bruins and No. 21 Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Colorado vs. Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
