How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (29-3, 18-2 Pac-12) and the No. 4 seed Colorado Buffaloes (21-10, 12-8 Pac-12) face off in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch along at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

Arizona vs Colorado Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-9.5

148 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado

  • The Wildcats score 18.1 more points per game (84.7) than the Buffaloes allow (66.6).
  • The Buffaloes' 71.1 points per game are only four more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin is tops on his team in points per contest (17.3), and also puts up 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Christian Koloko is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 12.2 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
  • Azuolas Tubelis puts up 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the field.
  • Dalen Terry averages 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kerr Kriisa leads his team in assists per game (4.9), and also posts 10.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker is averaging team highs in points (14.8 per game) and rebounds (9.6). And he is producing 1.2 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.
  • The Buffaloes receive 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Evan Battey.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy gets the Buffaloes 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Tristan da Silva gets the Buffaloes 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Buffaloes receive 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Nique Clifford.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
