How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents meet when the Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-2 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -1 134.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Colorado

The Buffaloes average just 3.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.3).

The Sun Devils put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Buffaloes give up (66.7).

The Buffaloes make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Sun Devils have shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker paces his squad in both points (12.7) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also posts 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Evan Battey is putting up 12.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is tops on the Buffaloes at 2.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 10.7 points.

Tristan da Silva averages 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nique Clifford puts up 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Arizona State Players to Watch