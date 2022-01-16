Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents meet when the Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-2 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado

Colorado vs Arizona State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado

-1

134.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Colorado

  • The Buffaloes average just 3.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.3).
  • The Sun Devils put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Buffaloes give up (66.7).
  • The Buffaloes make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • The Sun Devils have shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker paces his squad in both points (12.7) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also posts 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Evan Battey is putting up 12.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is tops on the Buffaloes at 2.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 10.7 points.
  • Tristan da Silva averages 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Nique Clifford puts up 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Kimani Lawrence is posting a team-high 7.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 11.1 points and 1.8 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Marreon Jackson is putting up a team-leading 4.0 assists per game. And he is delivering 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 25.9% of his shots from the field and 20.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • DJ Horne is putting up team highs in points (13.5 per game) and assists (1.5). And he is delivering 2.8 rebounds, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
  • Alonzo Gaffney is posting 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jay Heath is posting 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 35.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Colorado at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

