How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona State

The 70.3 points per game the Buffaloes score are only 1.6 more points than the Sun Devils give up (68.7).

The Sun Devils' 64.5 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.0 the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.5 points and 9.2 boards per game.

KJ Simpson leads Colorado in assists, averaging 2.7 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.

Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Colorado steals leader is Walker, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nique Clifford, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne racks up 12.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Sun Devils.

The Arizona State leaders in rebounding and assists are Kimani Lawrence with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Marreon Jackson with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).

Horne is consistent from three-point range and leads the Sun Devils with 2.5 made threes per game.

Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.4 per game).

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Oregon State W 86-63 Home 2/12/2022 Utah W 81-76 Home 2/15/2022 Oregon State W 90-64 Away 2/17/2022 Cal W 70-62 Away 2/19/2022 Stanford W 70-53 Away 2/24/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/26/2022 Arizona - Home 3/5/2022 Utah - Away

Arizona State Schedule