How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona State
- The 70.3 points per game the Buffaloes score are only 1.6 more points than the Sun Devils give up (68.7).
- The Sun Devils' 64.5 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.0 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.5 points and 9.2 boards per game.
- KJ Simpson leads Colorado in assists, averaging 2.7 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Colorado steals leader is Walker, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nique Clifford, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne racks up 12.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Sun Devils.
- The Arizona State leaders in rebounding and assists are Kimani Lawrence with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Marreon Jackson with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
- Horne is consistent from three-point range and leads the Sun Devils with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.4 per game).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Oregon State
W 86-63
Home
2/12/2022
Utah
W 81-76
Home
2/15/2022
Oregon State
W 90-64
Away
2/17/2022
Cal
W 70-62
Away
2/19/2022
Stanford
W 70-53
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona
-
Home
3/5/2022
Utah
-
Away
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Washington
L 87-64
Away
2/12/2022
Washington State
W 58-55
Away
2/17/2022
Oregon
W 81-57
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon State
W 73-53
Home
2/21/2022
UCLA
L 66-52
Away
2/24/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/26/2022
Utah
-
Away
3/3/2022
Cal
-
Home
3/5/2022
Stanford
-
Home
