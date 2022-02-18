How to Watch Colorado vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-2.5
130 points
Key Stats for Cal vs. Colorado
- The Buffaloes average 70.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears score an average of 64.6 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.6 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker is tops on his squad in both points (14.5) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Evan Battey is posting 11.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nique Clifford posts 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field.
- Tristan da Silva averages 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd tops the Golden Bears in scoring (14.6 points per game) and assists (2.4), and posts 2.9 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Andre Kelly is posting a team-leading 8.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.4 points and 0.9 assists, making 60.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Golden Bears receive 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Grant Anticevich.
- Joel Brown is averaging a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field.
- Jalen Celestine is putting up 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
How To Watch
February
17
2022
Colorado at California
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)