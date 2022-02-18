Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Blake Welle (42) dribbles the ball while defended by California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22, left) and Lars Thiemann (21, front) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Colorado

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -2.5 130 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Colorado

The Buffaloes average 70.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears score an average of 64.6 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.6 the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker is tops on his squad in both points (14.5) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Evan Battey is posting 11.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nique Clifford posts 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field.

Tristan da Silva averages 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Cal Players to Watch