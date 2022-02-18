Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Blake Welle (42) dribbles the ball while defended by California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22, left) and Lars Thiemann (21, front) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Colorado

Colorado vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado

-2.5

130 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Colorado

  • The Buffaloes average 70.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Bears allow.
  • The Golden Bears score an average of 64.6 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.6 the Buffaloes give up.
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker is tops on his squad in both points (14.5) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Evan Battey is posting 11.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Nique Clifford posts 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field.
  • Tristan da Silva averages 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd tops the Golden Bears in scoring (14.6 points per game) and assists (2.4), and posts 2.9 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Andre Kelly is posting a team-leading 8.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.4 points and 0.9 assists, making 60.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Golden Bears receive 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Grant Anticevich.
  • Joel Brown is averaging a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Jalen Celestine is putting up 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Colorado at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
