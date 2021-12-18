Publish date:
How to Watch Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield
- The Buffaloes score 8.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Roadrunners give up (63.5).
- The Roadrunners score an average of 69.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 66.9 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- This season, the Buffaloes have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have knocked down.
- The Roadrunners are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.1% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.5 points and grabs 8.8 boards per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy leads Colorado in assists, averaging 2.8 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
- The Buffaloes get the most three-point shooting production out of Barthelemy, who makes 1.1 threes per game.
- The Colorado steals leader is Walker, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eli Parquet, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Justin McCall scores 9.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Roadrunners.
- CSU Bakersfield's leader in rebounds is Justin Edler-Davis with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Shaun Williams with 2.6 per game.
- Williams is consistent from deep and leads the Roadrunners with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Williams (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for CSU Bakersfield while David Walker (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Stanford
W 80-76
Home
12/1/2021
UCLA
L 73-61
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
W 60-57
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
W 65-54
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
12/21/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon
-
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
-
Home
CSU Bakersfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Colorado College
W 99-54
Home
11/26/2021
Boise State
W 46-39
Away
12/3/2021
Benedictine at Mesa
W 87-59
Home
12/11/2021
Idaho
W 59-58
Home
12/15/2021
Abilene Christian
L 69-59
Away
12/18/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/21/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/30/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
1/1/2022
Long Beach State
-
Home
1/6/2022
CSU Northridge
-
Away
1/8/2022
UCSB
-
Away
