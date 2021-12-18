Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • The Buffaloes score 8.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Roadrunners give up (63.5).
    • The Roadrunners score an average of 69.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 66.9 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Buffaloes have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Roadrunners are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.1% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.5 points and grabs 8.8 boards per game.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy leads Colorado in assists, averaging 2.8 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
    • The Buffaloes get the most three-point shooting production out of Barthelemy, who makes 1.1 threes per game.
    • The Colorado steals leader is Walker, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eli Parquet, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

    • Justin McCall scores 9.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Roadrunners.
    • CSU Bakersfield's leader in rebounds is Justin Edler-Davis with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Shaun Williams with 2.6 per game.
    • Williams is consistent from deep and leads the Roadrunners with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • Williams (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for CSU Bakersfield while David Walker (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Stanford

    W 80-76

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 60-57

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    CSU Bakersfield Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Colorado College

    W 99-54

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Boise State

    W 46-39

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Benedictine at Mesa

    W 87-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Idaho

    W 59-58

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Abilene Christian

    L 69-59

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UCSB

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

