The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

The Buffaloes average just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.0).

The Eagles' 81.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 69.4 the Buffaloes allow.

The Buffaloes are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.

Colorado's best passer is Keeshawn Barthelemy, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 12.0 PPG scoring average.

The Buffaloes get the most three-point shooting production out of Barthelemy, who knocks down 1.2 threes per game.

Walker is a standout on the defensive end for Colorado, leading the team in steals with 0.9 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Steele Venters puts up 19.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Eagles.

The Eastern Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Linton Acliese with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.5 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Rylan Bergersen with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game).

Venters is reliable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 2.9 made threes per game.

Eastern Washington's leader in steals is Mason Landdeck (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ethan Price (1.0 per game).

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Duquesne W 84-76 Home 11/22/2021 Brown W 54-52 Home 11/28/2021 Stanford W 80-76 Home 12/1/2021 UCLA L 73-61 Away 12/4/2021 Tennessee L 69-54 Home 12/8/2021 Eastern Washington - Home 12/10/2021 Milwaukee - Home 12/18/2021 CSU Bakersfield - Home 12/21/2021 Kansas - Home 12/30/2021 Oregon - Away 1/1/2022 Oregon State - Away

Eastern Washington Schedule