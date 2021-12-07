How to Watch Colorado vs. Eastern Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Colorado vs. Eastern Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Eastern Washington
- The Buffaloes average just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.0).
- The Eagles' 81.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 69.4 the Buffaloes allow.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.
- Colorado's best passer is Keeshawn Barthelemy, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 12.0 PPG scoring average.
- The Buffaloes get the most three-point shooting production out of Barthelemy, who knocks down 1.2 threes per game.
- Walker is a standout on the defensive end for Colorado, leading the team in steals with 0.9 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Steele Venters puts up 19.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Eagles.
- The Eastern Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Linton Acliese with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.5 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Rylan Bergersen with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game).
- Venters is reliable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Eastern Washington's leader in steals is Mason Landdeck (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ethan Price (1.0 per game).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Duquesne
W 84-76
Home
11/22/2021
Brown
W 54-52
Home
11/28/2021
Stanford
W 80-76
Home
12/1/2021
UCLA
L 73-61
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
-
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
12/21/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon
-
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
Eastern Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
CSU Northridge
W 67-64
Away
11/20/2021
Texas State
L 81-74
Home
11/27/2021
Washington State
W 76-71
Away
12/2/2021
Southern Utah
L 89-76
Home
12/4/2021
Omaha
W 92-81
Away
12/8/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/11/2021
North Dakota
-
Away
12/15/2021
Multnomah
-
Home
12/22/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
12/30/2021
Portland State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Northern Arizona
-
Away