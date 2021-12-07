Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Eastern Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

    • The Buffaloes average just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.0).
    • The Eagles' 81.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 69.4 the Buffaloes allow.
    • The Buffaloes are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Eagles have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.
    • Colorado's best passer is Keeshawn Barthelemy, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 12.0 PPG scoring average.
    • The Buffaloes get the most three-point shooting production out of Barthelemy, who knocks down 1.2 threes per game.
    • Walker is a standout on the defensive end for Colorado, leading the team in steals with 0.9 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Eastern Washington Players to Watch

    • Steele Venters puts up 19.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Eagles.
    • The Eastern Washington leaders in rebounding and assists are Linton Acliese with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.5 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Rylan Bergersen with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game).
    • Venters is reliable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Eastern Washington's leader in steals is Mason Landdeck (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ethan Price (1.0 per game).

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Duquesne

    W 84-76

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Brown

    W 54-52

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Stanford

    W 80-76

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    Eastern Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 67-64

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas State

    L 81-74

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Washington State

    W 76-71

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Southern Utah

    L 89-76

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Omaha

    W 92-81

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Multnomah

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Eastern Washington at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
