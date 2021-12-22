Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (9-3), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Kansas

    • The Jayhawks record 85.8 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes give up.
    • The Buffaloes score an average of 71.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.5 the Jayhawks give up.
    • The Jayhawks are shooting 51.9% from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 22.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
    • Christian Braun is Kansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
    • Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Braun is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while David McCormack leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jabari Walker has the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado teammate with 2.7 per game. He also scores 11.1 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
    • Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
    • Walker (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Eli Parquet (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Iona

    W 96-83

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 95-75

    Away

    12/7/2021

    UTEP

    W 78-52

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Missouri

    W 102-65

    Home

    12/18/2021

    SFA

    W 80-72

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    TCU

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 60-57

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    W 60-46

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Kansas at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

