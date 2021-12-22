Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (9-3), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Kansas

The Jayhawks record 85.8 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes score an average of 71.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.5 the Jayhawks give up.

The Jayhawks are shooting 51.9% from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Kansas Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 22.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Christian Braun is Kansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.

Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Braun is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while David McCormack leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker has the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado teammate with 2.7 per game. He also scores 11.1 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.

Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.

Walker (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Eli Parquet (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Iona W 96-83 Away 12/3/2021 Saint John's (NY) W 95-75 Away 12/7/2021 UTEP W 78-52 Home 12/11/2021 Missouri W 102-65 Home 12/18/2021 SFA W 80-72 Home 12/21/2021 Colorado - Away 12/29/2021 Harvard - Home 1/1/2022 TCU - Home 1/4/2022 Oklahoma State - Away 1/8/2022 Texas Tech - Away 1/11/2022 Iowa State - Home

Colorado Schedule