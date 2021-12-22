How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (9-3), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Kansas
- The Jayhawks record 85.8 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes score an average of 71.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.5 the Jayhawks give up.
- The Jayhawks are shooting 51.9% from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
Kansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 22.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Christian Braun is Kansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
- Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Braun is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while David McCormack leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker has the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado teammate with 2.7 per game. He also scores 11.1 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
- Walker (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Eli Parquet (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Iona
W 96-83
Away
12/3/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 95-75
Away
12/7/2021
UTEP
W 78-52
Home
12/11/2021
Missouri
W 102-65
Home
12/18/2021
SFA
W 80-72
Home
12/21/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/29/2021
Harvard
-
Home
1/1/2022
TCU
-
Home
1/4/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/11/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
UCLA
L 73-61
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
W 60-57
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
W 65-54
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 60-46
Home
12/21/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon
-
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
-
Away