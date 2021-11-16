Publish date:
How to Watch Colorado vs. Maine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) play the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Maine
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Maine
- Last year, the 73.1 points per game the Buffaloes recorded were 8.5 more points than the Black Bears gave up (64.6).
- The Black Bears scored an average of 53.1 points per game last year, 10.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Buffaloes had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Black Bears' opponents hit.
- The Black Bears' 38.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
Colorado Players to Watch
- McKinley Wright IV put up 15.2 points per game last season to go with 5.7 assists.
- Jeriah Horne hauled in an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game last season.
- Horne hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Wright averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Eli Parquet compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Maine Players to Watch
- LeChaun DuHart scored 11.0 points and distributed 1.6 assists per game last season.
- Stephane Ingo averaged 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.
- DuHart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Ingo averaged 0.8 takeaways and 2.6 rejections per game last season.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Montana State
W 94-90
Home
11/13/2021
New Mexico
W 87-76
Home
11/15/2021
Maine
-
Home
11/19/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Home
11/28/2021
Stanford
-
Home
12/1/2021
UCLA
-
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Virginia Tech
L 82-47
Away
11/12/2021
Maine-Farmington
W 71-52
Home
11/15/2021
Colorado
-
Away
11/19/2021
Maine-Fort Kent
-
Home
11/23/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
11/27/2021
Bradley
-
Away
12/4/2021
Columbia
-
Away
12/11/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Away
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Maine at Colorado
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
