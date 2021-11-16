Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Maine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) and forward Jeriah Horne (41) react after their 71-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) and forward Jeriah Horne (41) react after their 71-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) play the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Maine

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Maine

    • Last year, the 73.1 points per game the Buffaloes recorded were 8.5 more points than the Black Bears gave up (64.6).
    • The Black Bears scored an average of 53.1 points per game last year, 10.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Buffaloes had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Black Bears' opponents hit.
    • The Black Bears' 38.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • McKinley Wright IV put up 15.2 points per game last season to go with 5.7 assists.
    • Jeriah Horne hauled in an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game last season.
    • Horne hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Wright averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Eli Parquet compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Maine Players to Watch

    • LeChaun DuHart scored 11.0 points and distributed 1.6 assists per game last season.
    • Stephane Ingo averaged 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.
    • DuHart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Ingo averaged 0.8 takeaways and 2.6 rejections per game last season.

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Montana State

    W 94-90

    Home

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico

    W 87-76

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    Maine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 82-47

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Maine-Farmington

    W 71-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Maine-Fort Kent

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Maine at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy