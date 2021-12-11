Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (7-3) face the Milwaukee Panthers (2-6) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Milwaukee

    • The 72.7 points per game the Buffaloes record are just 1.6 more points than the Panthers allow (71.1).
    • The Panthers' 64.6 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
    • The Buffaloes are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Panthers allow to opponents.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.6 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.
    • Colorado's best passer is Keeshawn Barthelemy, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 11.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Milwaukee Players to Watch

    • DeAndre Gholston is the top scorer for the Panthers with 16.3 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his stats.
    • The Milwaukee leaders in rebounding and assists are Joey St. Pierre with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.6 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Donovan Newby with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).
    • Newby is dependable from distance and leads the Panthers with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Newby with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is St. Pierre with 1.9 per game.

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Brown

    W 54-52

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Stanford

    W 80-76

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 60-57

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    Milwaukee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Bowling Green

    L 82-68

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Yale

    L 69-56

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Alcorn State

    L 61-57

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Youngstown State

    L 70-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Robert Morris

    W 77-69

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Saint Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

