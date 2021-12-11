Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (7-3) face the Milwaukee Panthers (2-6) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Milwaukee
- The 72.7 points per game the Buffaloes record are just 1.6 more points than the Panthers allow (71.1).
- The Panthers' 64.6 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Panthers allow to opponents.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.6 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.
- Colorado's best passer is Keeshawn Barthelemy, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 11.7 PPG scoring average.
- Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- DeAndre Gholston is the top scorer for the Panthers with 16.3 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his stats.
- The Milwaukee leaders in rebounding and assists are Joey St. Pierre with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.6 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Donovan Newby with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).
- Newby is dependable from distance and leads the Panthers with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Newby with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is St. Pierre with 1.9 per game.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Brown
W 54-52
Home
11/28/2021
Stanford
W 80-76
Home
12/1/2021
UCLA
L 73-61
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
W 60-57
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
-
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
12/21/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon
-
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Washington State
-
Home
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Bowling Green
L 82-68
Home
11/24/2021
Yale
L 69-56
Home
11/28/2021
Alcorn State
L 61-57
Home
12/2/2021
Youngstown State
L 70-68
Home
12/4/2021
Robert Morris
W 77-69
Home
12/10/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/13/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/23/2021
Saint Xavier
-
Home
12/30/2021
Wright State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Northern Kentucky
-
Away
1/5/2022
Green Bay
-
Away
