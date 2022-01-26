How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

Colorado heads to streaking Oregon on Tuesday looking to take down the Ducks in a Pac-12 battle.

Colorado dropped its second straight game on Saturday when it lost to UCLA 71-65. It was another close loss, as the Buffaloes lost to USC the game before 61-58.

They have now lost three of four, but all three of the losses have come against ranked teams, including No. 3 Arizona on Jan. 13.

Colorado is now just 4-4 in the Pac-12 and 12-6 overall. It has been a tough stretch for the Buffaloes but they haven't been playing poorly and have shown they can play with the top teams in the conference.

Thursday night it doesn't get any easier, though, as they must now take on an Oregon team who has won six in a row.

The Ducks have been the hottest team in the Pac-12 over the last couple of weeks as they have beat UCLA at home and USC on the road. Both of those wins came when those two teams were in the Top 10 and were big upsets.

Oregon didn't let it get to its head though, as it followed it up with a 28-point thrashing of Washington on Sunday.

The Ducks are now 5-2 in the Pac-12 and 12-6 overall and are playing their best basketball of the year.

Thursday they will look to stay hot against a Colorado team desperate for a win.

