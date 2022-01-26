Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado heads to streaking Oregon on Tuesday looking to take down the Ducks in a Pac-12 battle.

Colorado dropped its second straight game on Saturday when it lost to UCLA 71-65. It was another close loss, as the Buffaloes lost to USC the game before 61-58.

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Colorado at Oregon game on fuboTV:

They have now lost three of four, but all three of the losses have come against ranked teams, including No. 3 Arizona on Jan. 13.

Colorado is now just 4-4 in the Pac-12 and 12-6 overall. It has been a tough stretch for the Buffaloes but they haven't been playing poorly and have shown they can play with the top teams in the conference.

Thursday night it doesn't get any easier, though, as they must now take on an Oregon team who has won six in a row.

The Ducks have been the hottest team in the Pac-12 over the last couple of weeks as they have beat UCLA at home and USC on the road. Both of those wins came when those two teams were in the Top 10 and were big upsets.

Oregon didn't let it get to its head though, as it followed it up with a 28-point thrashing of Washington on Sunday.

The Ducks are now 5-2 in the Pac-12 and 12-6 overall and are playing their best basketball of the year.

Thursday they will look to stay hot against a Colorado team desperate for a win.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Colorado at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
