Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado goes for its fourth straight win Monday night when it travels to Oregon for a Pac-12 clash.
    Author:

    The Colorado men's basketball team gets back on the court for the first time since Dec. 18, when it beat CSU Bakersfield 60–46 for its third straight win. The Buffaloes improved their record to 9–3 and head into the thick of Pac-12 play on a hot streak.

    How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Colorado at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado split its first two Pac-12 games of the year when it beat Stanford but lost to No. 5 UCLA. The Buffaloes have played well so far this year but still need to prove they can beat the top teams in a much-improved Pac-12.

    On Monday night, Colorado looks to get its second Pac-12 win against an Oregon team that is coming off a big 79–66 win against Utah on Saturday.

    The win against the Utes was the first conference win of the year for Oregon after the Ducks lost to Stanford by three and to Arizona State in overtime.

    It was a tough start to the year for an Oregon team that was ranked in the top 15 to start the year. The Ducks, though, have played much better lately, as they have won three of their last four and that one loss was to No. 1 Baylor.

    Despite the loss against the Bears, Oregon played them as tough as anybody this year, losing by just eight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Colorado at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Warriors

    just now
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Trail Blazers

    just now
    Retta Ugliest House in America
    entertainment

    How to Watch Ugliest House in America Premiere

    just now
    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

    just now
    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) looks for an opening around Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    unlv women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Jimmy Fallon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'That's My Jam' Premiere

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy