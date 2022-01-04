How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

Colorado goes for its fourth straight win Monday night when it travels to Oregon for a Pac-12 clash.

The Colorado men's basketball team gets back on the court for the first time since Dec. 18, when it beat CSU Bakersfield 60–46 for its third straight win. The Buffaloes improved their record to 9–3 and head into the thick of Pac-12 play on a hot streak.

Colorado split its first two Pac-12 games of the year when it beat Stanford but lost to No. 5 UCLA. The Buffaloes have played well so far this year but still need to prove they can beat the top teams in a much-improved Pac-12.

On Monday night, Colorado looks to get its second Pac-12 win against an Oregon team that is coming off a big 79–66 win against Utah on Saturday.

The win against the Utes was the first conference win of the year for Oregon after the Ducks lost to Stanford by three and to Arizona State in overtime.

It was a tough start to the year for an Oregon team that was ranked in the top 15 to start the year. The Ducks, though, have played much better lately, as they have won three of their last four and that one loss was to No. 1 Baylor.

Despite the loss against the Bears, Oregon played them as tough as anybody this year, losing by just eight.

