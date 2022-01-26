Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon vs Colorado Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon

-8

136.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

  • The Ducks put up 73.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.1 the Buffaloes allow.
  • The Buffaloes score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Ducks allow.
  • The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young is putting up 11.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • De'Vion Harmon posts 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Quincy Guerrier is tops on the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 8.3 points.
  • Eric Williams Jr. puts up 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes in scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and puts up 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Evan Battey gets the Buffaloes 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in assists (2.5 per game), and puts up 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Nique Clifford gives the Buffaloes 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Buffaloes get 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Tristan da Silva.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Colorado at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

