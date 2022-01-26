Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -8 136.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

The Ducks put up 73.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.1 the Buffaloes allow.

The Buffaloes score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Ducks allow.

The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Oregon Players to Watch

Jacob Young is putting up 11.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

De'Vion Harmon posts 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Quincy Guerrier is tops on the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 8.3 points.

Eric Williams Jr. puts up 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Colorado Players to Watch