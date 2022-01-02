Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

    • The 70.6 points per game the Ducks score are 5.4 more points than the Buffaloes allow (65.2).
    • The Buffaloes' 71.0 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 66.2 the Ducks allow.
    • This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Quincy Guerrier posts a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 8.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 28.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • De'Vion Harmon posts 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Young is averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Williams Jr. is posting 7.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jabari Walker paces the Buffaloes in scoring (13.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and puts up 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Evan Battey gives the Buffaloes 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in assists (2.7 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Eli Parquet is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor.
    • Tristan da Silva is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    Colorado at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
