Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

The 70.6 points per game the Ducks score are 5.4 more points than the Buffaloes allow (65.2).

The Buffaloes' 71.0 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 66.2 the Ducks allow.

This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

Quincy Guerrier posts a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 8.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 28.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Vion Harmon posts 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jacob Young is averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Eric Williams Jr. is posting 7.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch