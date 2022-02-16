Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado goes for its third straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Pac-12 foe Oregon State.

Colorado hits the road for the first of three straight road games on Tuesday when it plays Oregon State for the second time in three games. The Buffaloes won the first meeting 86-63 a week and a half ago.

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Colorado at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes also won their next game on Saturday against Utah. They took down the Utes 81-76 to get back to .500 in the Pac-12 at 7-7.

It has been an up and down last month for Colorado, but they hope they can make a strong push to end the year and get a possible at-large berth into the NCAA tournament.

First, they must complete the season sweep of an Oregon State team that has lost nine straight games.

The Beavers' slide continued on Saturday when they lost to Stanford 76-65. It was the second of three straight home games but it hasn't made a difference in them picking up wins.

Oregon State will play the top teams of the Pac-12 to end the season and are just looking to pull off a couple of upsets before the end of the year.

