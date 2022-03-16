Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-9) face the Colorado Buffaloes (21-11) at Coors Events Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The Buffaloes average 71.2 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 66.3 the Bonnies give up.
- The Bonnies' 70.1 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- This season, the Buffaloes have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have hit.
- The Bonnies' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
Colorado Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buffaloes is Jabari Walker, who accumulates 14.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- KJ Simpson is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.7 assists per game while scoring 7.4 PPG.
- Evan Battey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buffaloes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- The Colorado leader in both steals and blocks is Walker, who averages 0.8 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jalen Adaway is at the top of the Bonnies scoring leaderboard with 16.0 points per game. He also pulls down 6.4 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.
- The Saint Bonaventure leaders in rebounding and assists are Osun Osunniyi with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Kyle Lofton with 5.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
- Dominick Welch is reliable from distance and leads the Bonnies with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Lofton (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Osunniyi (2.9 per game).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Arizona State
L 82-65
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona
W 79-63
Home
3/5/2022
Utah
W 84-71
Away
3/10/2022
Oregon
W 80-69
Home
3/11/2022
Arizona
L 82-72
Away
3/15/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Rhode Island
W 73-55
Home
2/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 54-52
Away
3/1/2022
VCU
L 74-51
Away
3/4/2022
Richmond
W 72-65
Home
3/11/2022
Saint Louis
L 57-56
Home
3/15/2022
Colorado
-
Away
