Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 play against the Stanford Cardinal (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Stanford

    • The Buffaloes average 10.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Cardinal allow (68.5).
    • The Cardinal's 68.5 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 67.8 the Buffaloes give up.
    • The Buffaloes are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
    • The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Jabari Walker is Colorado's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.7 per game, while KJ Simpson is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.
    • Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Barthelemy is Colorado's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Walker leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison records 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
    • Noah Taitz is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cardinal with 1.2 made threes per game.
    • O'Connell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Stanford while Spencer Jones (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico

    W 87-76

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Maine

    W 90-46

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Southern Illinois

    L 67-63

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Duquesne

    W 84-76

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Brown

    W 54-52

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 88-72

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Jose State

    W 76-62

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    W 74-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    L 86-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 79-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Stanford at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hampton at Norfolk State in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Devils

    1 hour ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Canucks vs. Bruins

    1 hour ago
    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Blackhawks

    1 hour ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado

    1 hour ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch the World Team Tennis Final: Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Grizzlies

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy