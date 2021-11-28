Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 play against the Stanford Cardinal (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Stanford
- The Buffaloes average 10.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Cardinal allow (68.5).
- The Cardinal's 68.5 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 67.8 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Jabari Walker is Colorado's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.7 per game, while KJ Simpson is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.
- Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Barthelemy is Colorado's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Walker leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison records 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Noah Taitz is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cardinal with 1.2 made threes per game.
- O'Connell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Stanford while Spencer Jones (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
New Mexico
W 87-76
Home
11/15/2021
Maine
W 90-46
Home
11/19/2021
Southern Illinois
L 67-63
Home
11/20/2021
Duquesne
W 84-76
Home
11/22/2021
Brown
W 54-52
Home
11/28/2021
Stanford
-
Home
12/1/2021
UCLA
-
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
-
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Santa Clara
L 88-72
Away
11/15/2021
San Jose State
W 76-62
Home
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
W 74-60
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
L 86-48
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
W 79-65
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
-
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/19/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
-
Home
