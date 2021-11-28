Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 play against the Stanford Cardinal (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Stanford

The Buffaloes average 10.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Cardinal allow (68.5).

The Cardinal's 68.5 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 67.8 the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jabari Walker is Colorado's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.7 per game, while KJ Simpson is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.

Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Barthelemy is Colorado's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Walker leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison records 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he dishes out 3.3 assists per game.

Noah Taitz is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cardinal with 1.2 made threes per game.

O'Connell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Stanford while Spencer Jones (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 New Mexico W 87-76 Home 11/15/2021 Maine W 90-46 Home 11/19/2021 Southern Illinois L 67-63 Home 11/20/2021 Duquesne W 84-76 Home 11/22/2021 Brown W 54-52 Home 11/28/2021 Stanford - Home 12/1/2021 UCLA - Away 12/4/2021 Tennessee - Home 12/8/2021 Eastern Washington - Home 12/10/2021 Milwaukee - Home 12/18/2021 CSU Bakersfield - Home

