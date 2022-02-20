How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (15-11, 8-8 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Maples Pavilion.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -2.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Colorado

The 67.5 points per game the Cardinal record are just one more point than the Buffaloes allow (66.5).

The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just two more points than the 68.3 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

The Cardinal make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Buffaloes' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have given up to their opponents.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison leads his team in both points (11.3) and rebounds (6.6) per contest, and also averages 3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Spencer Jones is putting up 10.6 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Jaiden Delaire averages 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor.

Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 7.1 points.

Brandon Angel is averaging 7.8 points, 0.6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch