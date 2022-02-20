How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (15-11, 8-8 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Maples Pavilion.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-2.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Colorado
- The 67.5 points per game the Cardinal record are just one more point than the Buffaloes allow (66.5).
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just two more points than the 68.3 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Buffaloes' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have given up to their opponents.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison leads his team in both points (11.3) and rebounds (6.6) per contest, and also averages 3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Spencer Jones is putting up 10.6 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Jaiden Delaire averages 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor.
- Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 7.1 points.
- Brandon Angel is averaging 7.8 points, 0.6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker is putting up team highs in points (14.7 per game) and rebounds (9.4). And he is producing 1.1 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Buffaloes get 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Evan Battey.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is putting up 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- The Buffaloes get 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Nique Clifford.
- Tristan da Silva is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Colorado at Stanford
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
