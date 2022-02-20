Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (15-11, 8-8 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Maples Pavilion.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado

Stanford vs Colorado Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stanford

-2.5

134.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Colorado

  • The 67.5 points per game the Cardinal record are just one more point than the Buffaloes allow (66.5).
  • The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just two more points than the 68.3 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • The Cardinal make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Buffaloes' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have given up to their opponents.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison leads his team in both points (11.3) and rebounds (6.6) per contest, and also averages 3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Spencer Jones is putting up 10.6 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jaiden Delaire averages 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor.
  • Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 7.1 points.
  • Brandon Angel is averaging 7.8 points, 0.6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker is putting up team highs in points (14.7 per game) and rebounds (9.4). And he is producing 1.1 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Buffaloes get 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Evan Battey.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is putting up 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • The Buffaloes get 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Nique Clifford.
  • Tristan da Silva is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Colorado at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy