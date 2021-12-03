Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Tennessee

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Tennessee

    • The 76.6 points per game the Buffaloes score are 13.3 more points than the Volunteers give up (63.3).
    • The Volunteers score 12.5 more points per game (82.0) than the Buffaloes give up (69.5).
    • The Buffaloes make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
    • The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 42.3% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.9 points and pulls down 9.5 boards per game.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dispensing 2.6 assists per game while scoring 13.0 PPG.
    • Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Santiago Vescovi racks up 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Volunteers.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.3 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 14.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Vescovi makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.
    • Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nkamhoua with 1.0 per game.

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Southern Illinois

    L 67-63

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Duquesne

    W 84-76

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Brown

    W 54-52

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Stanford

    W 80-76

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    East Tennessee State

    W 94-62

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Villanova

    L 71-53

    Home

    11/21/2021

    North Carolina

    W 89-72

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 80-69

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 86-44

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Tennessee at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy