Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Tennessee
- The 76.6 points per game the Buffaloes score are 13.3 more points than the Volunteers give up (63.3).
- The Volunteers score 12.5 more points per game (82.0) than the Buffaloes give up (69.5).
- The Buffaloes make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 42.3% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.9 points and pulls down 9.5 boards per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dispensing 2.6 assists per game while scoring 13.0 PPG.
- Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi racks up 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Volunteers.
- Olivier Nkamhoua puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.3 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 14.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Vescovi makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.
- Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nkamhoua with 1.0 per game.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Southern Illinois
L 67-63
Home
11/20/2021
Duquesne
W 84-76
Home
11/22/2021
Brown
W 54-52
Home
11/28/2021
Stanford
W 80-76
Home
12/1/2021
UCLA
L 73-61
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
-
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
12/21/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
East Tennessee State
W 94-62
Home
11/20/2021
Villanova
L 71-53
Home
11/21/2021
North Carolina
W 89-72
Away
11/26/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 80-69
Home
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
W 86-44
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Arizona
-
Home