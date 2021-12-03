Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Tennessee

The 76.6 points per game the Buffaloes score are 13.3 more points than the Volunteers give up (63.3).

The Volunteers score 12.5 more points per game (82.0) than the Buffaloes give up (69.5).

The Buffaloes make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 42.3% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 14.9 points and pulls down 9.5 boards per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dispensing 2.6 assists per game while scoring 13.0 PPG.

Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi racks up 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Volunteers.

Olivier Nkamhoua puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.3 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 14.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Vescovi makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.

Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nkamhoua with 1.0 per game.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Southern Illinois L 67-63 Home 11/20/2021 Duquesne W 84-76 Home 11/22/2021 Brown W 54-52 Home 11/28/2021 Stanford W 80-76 Home 12/1/2021 UCLA L 73-61 Away 12/4/2021 Tennessee - Home 12/8/2021 Eastern Washington - Home 12/10/2021 Milwaukee - Home 12/18/2021 CSU Bakersfield - Home 12/21/2021 Kansas - Home 12/30/2021 Oregon - Away

Tennessee Schedule