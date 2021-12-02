How to Watch Colorado at UCLA

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado, tied for the lead in the Pac-12, takes on the No. 5 team in the nation, UCLA, on Wednesday night.
    Colorado is 6-1 this season and 1-0 in conference play, placing them No. 1 in the conference with everyone else 0-0. The Buffaloes beat Maine, Duquesne, Brown and Pac-12 rival Stanford. Their only loss was a bad one to Souther Illinois 67-63.

    UCLA is 6-1 on the season. The Bruins played the former No. 1 team in the nation a couple of weeks ago, losing their only game to Gonzaga by 20 (83-63). Other than that one loss, they have beaten all their other opponents: Long Beach State, North Florida, Bellarmine and UNLV.

    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Both of these teams score efficiently. The Buffaloes rank No. 60 in points scored with 552 and the Bruins rank No. 32 with 590 total points scored. The Bruins also rank No. 45 in rebounds per game and No. 44 in three-point percentage.

    Colorado is led by Evan Battey and Jabari Walker. Battey leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game while Walker leads the team in rebounds with 9.3 per game to go along with 13.9 points per game. Johnny Juzang, arguably the best player in the country, leads the Bruins with 17.4 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.

    UCLA is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -13.5. The implied final score to this matchup is 77.5 to 64 in favor of the Bruins. Their money line is -1000 while the Buffaloes is +600. The Over/Under is 141.5 total points.

