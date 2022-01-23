How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-1 Pac-12) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12) after winning six straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado vs. UCLA
- The 74.2 points per game the Bruins put up are 8.4 more points than the Buffaloes give up (65.8).
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- The Bruins make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- The Buffaloes are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.8% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down two threes per game.
- Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker averages 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he racks up 2.6 assists per game.
- Barthelemy averages 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
- Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Long Beach State
W 96-78
Home
1/8/2022
Cal
W 60-52
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon
L 84-81
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon State
W 81-65
Home
1/20/2022
Utah
W 63-58
Away
1/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/25/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/29/2022
Stanford
-
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Washington State
W 83-78
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
W 78-64
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
L 76-55
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
W 75-57
Away
1/20/2022
USC
L 61-58
Home
1/22/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/25/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/30/2022
Washington State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
How To Watch
January
22
2022
UCLA at Colorado
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)