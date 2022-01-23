How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates their win with guard Johnny Juzang (3) against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-1 Pac-12) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12) after winning six straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado vs. UCLA

The 74.2 points per game the Bruins put up are 8.4 more points than the Buffaloes give up (65.8).

The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up to opponents.

The Bruins make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Buffaloes are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.8% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down two threes per game.

Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker averages 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he racks up 2.6 assists per game.

Barthelemy averages 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.

Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Long Beach State W 96-78 Home 1/8/2022 Cal W 60-52 Away 1/13/2022 Oregon L 84-81 Home 1/15/2022 Oregon State W 81-65 Home 1/20/2022 Utah W 63-58 Away 1/22/2022 Colorado - Away 1/25/2022 Arizona - Home 1/27/2022 Cal - Home 1/29/2022 Stanford - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona - Away 2/5/2022 Arizona State - Away

Colorado Schedule