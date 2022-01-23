Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates their win with guard Johnny Juzang (3) against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates their win with guard Johnny Juzang (3) against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-1 Pac-12) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12) after winning six straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Coors Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado vs. UCLA

  • The 74.2 points per game the Bruins put up are 8.4 more points than the Buffaloes give up (65.8).
  • The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • The Bruins make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.8% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who knocks down two threes per game.
  • Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker averages 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he racks up 2.6 assists per game.
  • Barthelemy averages 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
  • Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Long Beach State

W 96-78

Home

1/8/2022

Cal

W 60-52

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon

L 84-81

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon State

W 81-65

Home

1/20/2022

Utah

W 63-58

Away

1/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/25/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/29/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Washington State

W 83-78

Home

1/9/2022

Washington

W 78-64

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona

L 76-55

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

W 75-57

Away

1/20/2022

USC

L 61-58

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/25/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/30/2022

Washington State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

UCLA at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount

11 minutes ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

11 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

11 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

11 minutes ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Atlas

26 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State

41 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

41 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy