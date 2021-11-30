Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Colorado

    • The Bruins put up 15.3 more points per game (84.3) than the Buffaloes allow (69.0).
    • The Buffaloes' 78.9 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 67.6 the Bruins give up to opponents.
    • The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
    • The Buffaloes' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is tops on the Bruins at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 15.6 points.
    • Jules Bernard is averaging 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Johnny Juzang leads his team in points per contest (17.4), and also posts 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Tyger Campbell posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 46.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Myles Johnson posts 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jabari Walker is No. 1 on the Buffaloes in rebounding (9.3 per game), and posts 13.9 points and 1.0 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Evan Battey is No. 1 on the Buffaloes in scoring (14.9 points per game), and puts up 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy is posting 14.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
    • Nique Clifford is averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor.
    • Eli Parquet is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the field.

