Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Colorado
- The Bruins put up 15.3 more points per game (84.3) than the Buffaloes allow (69.0).
- The Buffaloes' 78.9 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 67.6 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- The Buffaloes' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is tops on the Bruins at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 15.6 points.
- Jules Bernard is averaging 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Johnny Juzang leads his team in points per contest (17.4), and also posts 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyger Campbell posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 46.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Myles Johnson posts 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker is No. 1 on the Buffaloes in rebounding (9.3 per game), and posts 13.9 points and 1.0 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Evan Battey is No. 1 on the Buffaloes in scoring (14.9 points per game), and puts up 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is posting 14.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Nique Clifford is averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Eli Parquet is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
1
2021
Colorado at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
