Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Colorado

The Bruins put up 15.3 more points per game (84.3) than the Buffaloes allow (69.0).

The Buffaloes' 78.9 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 67.6 the Bruins give up to opponents.

The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

The Buffaloes' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is tops on the Bruins at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 15.6 points.

Jules Bernard is averaging 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Johnny Juzang leads his team in points per contest (17.4), and also posts 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyger Campbell posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 46.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Johnson posts 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field.

