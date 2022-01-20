How to Watch Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) will host the No. 16 USC Trojans (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
How to Watch Colorado vs. USC
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. USC
- The Trojans average 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Buffaloes allow (66.1).
- The Buffaloes' 71.4 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.5 the Trojans allow.
- The Trojans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Buffaloes' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (37.4%).
USC Players to Watch
- The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 15.3 points and pulls down 9.2 boards per game.
- Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.
- Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker holds the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy records more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.7 per game. He also averages 11.1 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Barthelemy is the top scorer from distance for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
- Eli Parquet (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Nique Clifford (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
W 67-53
Away
1/6/2022
Cal
W 77-63
Away
1/11/2022
Stanford
L 75-69
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon State
W 81-71
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon
L 79-69
Home
1/20/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/22/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/24/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/29/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 60-46
Home
1/6/2022
Washington State
W 83-78
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
W 78-64
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
L 76-55
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
W 75-57
Away
1/20/2022
USC
-
Home
1/22/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/25/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/30/2022
Washington State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon
-
Home