How to Watch Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) will host the No. 16 USC Trojans (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. USC

The Trojans average 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Buffaloes allow (66.1).

The Buffaloes' 71.4 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.5 the Trojans allow.

The Trojans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Buffaloes' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (37.4%).

USC Players to Watch

The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 15.3 points and pulls down 9.2 boards per game.

Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.

Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker holds the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy records more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.7 per game. He also averages 11.1 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.

Barthelemy is the top scorer from distance for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.2 threes per game.

Eli Parquet (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Nique Clifford (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Georgia Tech W 67-53 Away 1/6/2022 Cal W 77-63 Away 1/11/2022 Stanford L 75-69 Away 1/13/2022 Oregon State W 81-71 Home 1/15/2022 Oregon L 79-69 Home 1/20/2022 Colorado - Away 1/22/2022 Utah - Away 1/24/2022 Arizona State - Home 1/27/2022 Stanford - Home 1/29/2022 Cal - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona State - Away

Colorado Schedule