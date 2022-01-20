Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) will host the No. 16 USC Trojans (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Coors Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado vs. USC

  • The Trojans average 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Buffaloes allow (66.1).
  • The Buffaloes' 71.4 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.5 the Trojans allow.
  • The Trojans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • The Buffaloes' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (37.4%).

USC Players to Watch

  • The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 15.3 points and pulls down 9.2 boards per game.
  • Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.
  • Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker holds the top spot on the Buffaloes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy records more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.7 per game. He also averages 11.1 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Barthelemy is the top scorer from distance for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
  • Eli Parquet (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Nique Clifford (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Georgia Tech

W 67-53

Away

1/6/2022

Cal

W 77-63

Away

1/11/2022

Stanford

L 75-69

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon State

W 81-71

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon

L 79-69

Home

1/20/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/22/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/24/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/29/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

CSU Bakersfield

W 60-46

Home

1/6/2022

Washington State

W 83-78

Home

1/9/2022

Washington

W 78-64

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona

L 76-55

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

W 75-57

Away

1/20/2022

USC

-

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/25/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/30/2022

Washington State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

USC at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17516839
College Basketball

