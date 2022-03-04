Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado

Key Stats for Utah vs. Colorado

  • The 69.7 points per game the Utes put up are just 3.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66.4).
  • The Buffaloes score an average of 70.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 70.0 the Utes allow.
  • The Utes make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Marco Anthony leads the Utes at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.0 assists and 9.0 points.
  • Rollie Worster paces the Utes at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 points.
  • Branden Carlson averages 13.3 points and 1.0 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 50.4% from the field.
  • Both Gach puts up 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Lazar Stefanovic puts up 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 34.8% from the floor and 29.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker tops the Buffaloes in scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.3), and produces 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Evan Battey gets the Buffaloes 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • Tristan da Silva is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Buffaloes get 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Nique Clifford.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Colorado at Utah

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) shoots during first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy