Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Colorado

The 69.7 points per game the Utes put up are just 3.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66.4).

The Buffaloes score an average of 70.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 70.0 the Utes allow.

The Utes make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

Marco Anthony leads the Utes at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.0 assists and 9.0 points.

Rollie Worster paces the Utes at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 points.

Branden Carlson averages 13.3 points and 1.0 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Both Gach puts up 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lazar Stefanovic puts up 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 34.8% from the floor and 29.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Colorado Players to Watch