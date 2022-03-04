Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah vs. Colorado
- The 69.7 points per game the Utes put up are just 3.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66.4).
- The Buffaloes score an average of 70.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 70.0 the Utes allow.
- The Utes make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents.
Utah Players to Watch
- Marco Anthony leads the Utes at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.0 assists and 9.0 points.
- Rollie Worster paces the Utes at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 points.
- Branden Carlson averages 13.3 points and 1.0 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 50.4% from the field.
- Both Gach puts up 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Lazar Stefanovic puts up 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 34.8% from the floor and 29.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker tops the Buffaloes in scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.3), and produces 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Evan Battey gets the Buffaloes 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Tristan da Silva is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Buffaloes get 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Nique Clifford.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Colorado at Utah
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)