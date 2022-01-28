Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) visit the Washington Huskies (9-9, 4-3 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado

-2.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Colorado

  • The Buffaloes put up 70.9 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Huskies allow.
  • The Huskies score an average of 65.7 points per game, only one fewer point than the 66.7 the Buffaloes give up.
  • The Buffaloes make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker averages 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field.
  • Evan Battey is putting up 12.1 points, 1.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy leads his squad in assists per contest (2.6), and also puts up 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tristan da Silva averages 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor.
  • Nique Clifford posts 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch

  • The Huskies receive 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
  • The Huskies get 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Emmitt Matthews Jr..
  • The Huskies receive 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jamal Bey.
  • Nate Roberts is the Huskies' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 3.9 points and 0.2 assists.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Colorado at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
