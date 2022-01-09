Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after his three point basket in the second half against the Washington State Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (6-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington

  • The Buffaloes put up 71.9 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 67.5 the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies' 65.4 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.2 the Buffaloes allow.
  • This season, the Buffaloes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.5 points and pulls down 8.1 boards per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.8 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.
  • Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Evan Battey and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Battey leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

  • The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. puts up enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Daejon Davis is the most prolific from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Roberts (one per game).

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Tennessee

L 69-54

Home

12/8/2021

Eastern Washington

W 60-57

Home

12/10/2021

Milwaukee

W 65-54

Home

12/18/2021

CSU Bakersfield

W 60-46

Home

1/6/2022

Washington State

W 83-78

Home

1/9/2022

Washington

-

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona

-

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

1/20/2022

USC

-

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/27/2022

Washington

-

Away

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

UCLA

L 2-0

Home

12/18/2021

Seattle U

W 64-56

Home

12/21/2021

Utah Valley

L 68-52

Home

1/3/2022

Arizona

L 95-79

Away

1/6/2022

Utah

W 74-68

Away

1/9/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/12/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/15/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

1/23/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Colorado

-

Home

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Washington at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

