Jan 6, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after his three point basket in the second half against the Washington State Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (6-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington

The Buffaloes put up 71.9 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 67.5 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies' 65.4 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.2 the Buffaloes allow.

This season, the Buffaloes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.5 points and pulls down 8.1 boards per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.8 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.

Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Evan Battey and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Battey leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. puts up enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Daejon Davis is the most prolific from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Roberts (one per game).

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Tennessee L 69-54 Home 12/8/2021 Eastern Washington W 60-57 Home 12/10/2021 Milwaukee W 65-54 Home 12/18/2021 CSU Bakersfield W 60-46 Home 1/6/2022 Washington State W 83-78 Home 1/9/2022 Washington - Home 1/13/2022 Arizona - Away 1/15/2022 Arizona State - Away 1/20/2022 USC - Home 1/22/2022 UCLA - Home 1/27/2022 Washington - Away

Washington Schedule