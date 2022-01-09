How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (6-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington
- The Buffaloes put up 71.9 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 67.5 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies' 65.4 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.2 the Buffaloes allow.
- This season, the Buffaloes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.5 points and pulls down 8.1 boards per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.8 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.
- Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Evan Battey and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Battey leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. puts up enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Daejon Davis is the most prolific from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Roberts (one per game).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
W 60-57
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
W 65-54
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 60-46
Home
1/6/2022
Washington State
W 83-78
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/20/2022
USC
-
Home
1/22/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/27/2022
Washington
-
Away
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
UCLA
L 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Seattle U
W 64-56
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
L 68-52
Home
1/3/2022
Arizona
L 95-79
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
W 74-68
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Colorado
-
Home