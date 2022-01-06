How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington State
- The Buffaloes average 71.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.3 points and pulls down 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.7 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
- Barthelemy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buffaloes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
- Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers' points (13.8 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cougars' leaderboards.
- Mouhamed Gueye grabs 5.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.
- Flowers is the top shooter from deep for the Cougars, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Noah Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Efe Abogidi (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
UCLA
L 73-61
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
W 60-57
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
W 65-54
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 60-46
Home
1/6/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/20/2022
USC
-
Home
1/22/2022
UCLA
-
Home
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Weber State
W 94-60
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
L 77-74
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
L 64-61
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
W 82-56
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
L 58-52
Away
1/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/8/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/12/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/15/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/22/2022
Oregon State
-
Away