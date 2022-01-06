Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington State

  • The Buffaloes average 71.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.3 points and pulls down 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.7 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
  • Barthelemy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buffaloes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
  • Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Michael Flowers' points (13.8 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cougars' leaderboards.
  • Mouhamed Gueye grabs 5.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Flowers is the top shooter from deep for the Cougars, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Noah Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Efe Abogidi (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

UCLA

L 73-61

Away

12/4/2021

Tennessee

L 69-54

Home

12/8/2021

Eastern Washington

W 60-57

Home

12/10/2021

Milwaukee

W 65-54

Home

12/18/2021

CSU Bakersfield

W 60-46

Home

1/6/2022

Washington State

-

Home

1/9/2022

Washington

-

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona

-

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

1/20/2022

USC

-

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

-

Home

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Weber State

W 94-60

Home

12/11/2021

South Dakota State

L 77-74

Home

12/15/2021

New Mexico State

L 64-61

Home

12/18/2021

Northern Colorado

W 82-56

Home

12/22/2021

Boise State

L 58-52

Away

1/6/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/8/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/12/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/15/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/22/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Washington State at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
