Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington State

The Buffaloes average 71.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

The Buffaloes are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.3 points and pulls down 8.1 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.7 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.

Barthelemy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buffaloes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.

Walker and Eli Parquet lead Colorado on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Parquet in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

Michael Flowers' points (13.8 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cougars' leaderboards.

Mouhamed Gueye grabs 5.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.

Flowers is the top shooter from deep for the Cougars, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Noah Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Efe Abogidi (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 UCLA L 73-61 Away 12/4/2021 Tennessee L 69-54 Home 12/8/2021 Eastern Washington W 60-57 Home 12/10/2021 Milwaukee W 65-54 Home 12/18/2021 CSU Bakersfield W 60-46 Home 1/6/2022 Washington State - Home 1/9/2022 Washington - Home 1/13/2022 Arizona - Away 1/15/2022 Arizona State - Away 1/20/2022 USC - Home 1/22/2022 UCLA - Home

Washington State Schedule