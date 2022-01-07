Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbia at Princeton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Princeton goes for its sixth straight win Friday night when it hosts Columbia in an Ivy League matchup.

The Princeton men's basketball team finished nonconference play on a five-game winning streak and a 10–3 overall record. The Tigers once again have been a solid team and have pulled off upsets over both South Carolina and Oregon State this year.

How to Watch Columbia at Princeton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Columbia at Princeton game on fuboTV:

Princeton now looks like one of the favorites in the Ivy League as they try to win the league for the first time since 2016–17. Yale and Harvard will still be tough to overcome but the Tigers look good so far this year.

They start conference play Thursday against a Columbia team that was picked to finish last in the Ivy League. The Lions head to Princeton just 3–9 on the season and have lost their last three games, the last of which came back on Dec. 13.

Columbia will look to back on track as it starts Ivy League play. If the Lions can pull off an upset on Thursday, teams around the conference will take notice.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Columbia at Princeton in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

