The Brown Bears (9-11, 1-4 Ivy League) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Columbia Lions (4-11, 1-2 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Brown

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Key Stats for Columbia vs. Brown

The 70.8 points per game the Bears score are 6.5 fewer points than the Lions allow (77.3).

The Lions' 69.2 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 67.8 the Bears give up.

This season, the Bears have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.

The Lions are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 43.5% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Brown Players to Watch

The Bears leader in points and rebounds is Tamenang Choh, who scores 14.1 points and grabs 8.4 boards per game.

Brown's best passer is Dan Friday, who averages 2.5 assists per game to go with his 8.3 PPG scoring average.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Kino Lilly Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Friday and Jaylan Gainey lead Brown on the defensive end, with Friday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gainey in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Columbia Players to Watch

Liam Murphy is the top scorer for the Lions with 12.5 points per game. He also tacks on 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.

Columbia's leader in rebounds is Patrick Harding with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa with 3.3 per game.

Murphy is the top scorer from deep for the Lions, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

De La Rosa (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Columbia while Josh Odunowo (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Pennsylvania L 77-73 Away 1/7/2022 Harvard W 84-73 Away 1/8/2022 Dartmouth L 58-46 Away 1/15/2022 Princeton L 76-74 Away 1/17/2022 Yale L 66-63 Home 1/22/2022 Columbia - Away 1/29/2022 Cornell - Home 2/4/2022 Harvard - Home 2/5/2022 Dartmouth - Home 2/12/2022 Cornell - Away 2/18/2022 Princeton - Home

Columbia Schedule