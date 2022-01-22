Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbia vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Brown Bears (9-11, 1-4 Ivy League) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Columbia Lions (4-11, 1-2 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Brown

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Columbia vs. Brown

  • The 70.8 points per game the Bears score are 6.5 fewer points than the Lions allow (77.3).
  • The Lions' 69.2 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 67.8 the Bears give up.
  • This season, the Bears have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.
  • The Lions are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 43.5% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Brown Players to Watch

  • The Bears leader in points and rebounds is Tamenang Choh, who scores 14.1 points and grabs 8.4 boards per game.
  • Brown's best passer is Dan Friday, who averages 2.5 assists per game to go with his 8.3 PPG scoring average.
  • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Kino Lilly Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • Friday and Jaylan Gainey lead Brown on the defensive end, with Friday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gainey in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Liam Murphy is the top scorer for the Lions with 12.5 points per game. He also tacks on 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Columbia's leader in rebounds is Patrick Harding with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa with 3.3 per game.
  • Murphy is the top scorer from deep for the Lions, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • De La Rosa (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Columbia while Josh Odunowo (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Brown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Pennsylvania

L 77-73

Away

1/7/2022

Harvard

W 84-73

Away

1/8/2022

Dartmouth

L 58-46

Away

1/15/2022

Princeton

L 76-74

Away

1/17/2022

Yale

L 66-63

Home

1/22/2022

Columbia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Cornell

-

Home

2/4/2022

Harvard

-

Home

2/5/2022

Dartmouth

-

Home

2/12/2022

Cornell

-

Away

2/18/2022

Princeton

-

Home

Columbia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Albany (NY)

L 60-59

Away

12/13/2021

Sacred Heart

L 79-69

Home

1/7/2022

Princeton

L 84-69

Away

1/8/2022

Pennsylvania

W 73-69

Away

1/15/2022

Harvard

L 91-82

Home

1/22/2022

Brown

-

Home

1/25/2022

Yale

-

Away

1/29/2022

Dartmouth

-

Home

2/4/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Home

2/5/2022

Princeton

-

Home

2/12/2022

Yale

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Brown at Columbia

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
