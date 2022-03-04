Columbia vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League) hope to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Key Stats for Columbia vs. Cornell

The Lions average 7.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Big Red allow (75.0).

The Big Red put up only 0.7 more points per game (79.5) than the Lions allow (78.8).

The Lions are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Big Red allow to opponents.

Columbia Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Lions is Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.

Patrick Harding leads Columbia in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 5.1 points a contest.

Liam Murphy leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De La Rosa is Columbia's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Murphy leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

Kobe Dickson has tallied 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Red leaderboards in those categories.

Chris Manon scores 10.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Cornell scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.

Keller Boothby hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Red.

Cornell's leader in steals is Manon (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dickson (0.9 per game).

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Cornell L 88-75 Away 2/12/2022 Yale L 84-59 Home 2/18/2022 Harvard L 62-54 Away 2/19/2022 Dartmouth L 79-50 Away 2/26/2022 Brown L 81-74 Away 3/5/2022 Cornell - Home

Cornell Schedule