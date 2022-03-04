Columbia vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League) hope to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Columbia vs. Cornell

  • The Lions average 7.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Big Red allow (75.0).
  • The Big Red put up only 0.7 more points per game (79.5) than the Lions allow (78.8).
  • The Lions are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Big Red allow to opponents.

Columbia Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Lions is Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
  • Patrick Harding leads Columbia in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 5.1 points a contest.
  • Liam Murphy leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De La Rosa is Columbia's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Murphy leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

  • Kobe Dickson has tallied 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Red leaderboards in those categories.
  • Chris Manon scores 10.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Cornell scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.
  • Keller Boothby hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Red.
  • Cornell's leader in steals is Manon (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dickson (0.9 per game).

Columbia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Cornell

L 88-75

Away

2/12/2022

Yale

L 84-59

Home

2/18/2022

Harvard

L 62-54

Away

2/19/2022

Dartmouth

L 79-50

Away

2/26/2022

Brown

L 81-74

Away

3/5/2022

Cornell

-

Home

Cornell Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Columbia

W 88-75

Home

2/12/2022

Brown

L 81-80

Home

2/18/2022

Dartmouth

L 71-59

Away

2/19/2022

Harvard

L 77-72

Away

2/26/2022

Yale

W 71-65

Home

3/5/2022

Columbia

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Cornell at Columbia

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
