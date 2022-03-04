Columbia vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League) hope to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Columbia vs. Cornell
- The Lions average 7.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Big Red allow (75.0).
- The Big Red put up only 0.7 more points per game (79.5) than the Lions allow (78.8).
- The Lions are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Big Red allow to opponents.
Columbia Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Lions is Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Patrick Harding leads Columbia in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 5.1 points a contest.
- Liam Murphy leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De La Rosa is Columbia's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Murphy leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kobe Dickson has tallied 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Red leaderboards in those categories.
- Chris Manon scores 10.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Cornell scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.
- Keller Boothby hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Red.
- Cornell's leader in steals is Manon (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dickson (0.9 per game).
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Cornell
L 88-75
Away
2/12/2022
Yale
L 84-59
Home
2/18/2022
Harvard
L 62-54
Away
2/19/2022
Dartmouth
L 79-50
Away
2/26/2022
Brown
L 81-74
Away
3/5/2022
Cornell
-
Home
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Columbia
W 88-75
Home
2/12/2022
Brown
L 81-80
Home
2/18/2022
Dartmouth
L 71-59
Away
2/19/2022
Harvard
L 77-72
Away
2/26/2022
Yale
W 71-65
Home
3/5/2022
Columbia
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Cornell at Columbia
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)