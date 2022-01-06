How to Watch Columbia vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (10-3, 0-0 Ivy League) will host the Columbia Lions (3-9, 0-0 Ivy League) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Columbia

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Columbia

The Tigers put up 82.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 76.3 the Lions allow.

The Lions score only 2.3 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers give up (70.1).

The Tigers make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Princeton Players to Watch

Ethan Wright leads his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 14.6 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tosan Evbuomwan leads the Tigers at 5.2 assists per contest, while also posting 5.8 rebounds and 13.9 points.

Jaelin Llewellyn paces the Tigers with 15.8 points per contest and 2.5 assists, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds.

Ryan Langborg posts 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Drew Friberg is putting up 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Columbia Players to Watch