How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs UAB in Men's College Basketball

Louisiana Tech and UAB battle Saturday night in the C-USA Championship game and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament

Louisiana Tech won its third straight game on Friday when it beat North Texas 42-36 in a defensive battle. The Bulldogs held the Mean Green to just 13 points in the first half and never trailed in the second half in the upset win.

How to Watch the C-USA Championship Louisiana Tech vs UAB in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

It was their third win in three days as they beat Marshall and Western Kentucky in their first two tournament games.

Saturday they will look to pull off another big upset against a UAB team that it lost to by 13 to end the regular season.

The Blazers won their sixth straight game on Friday when it escaped Middle Tennessee State 102-98 in triple overtime.

It was a battle, but they were able to get the win and now will try and finish the job with a victory on Saturday night in the championship game.

UAB has had a great season and has an outside shot at an at-large bid, but want to leave no doubt and get the automatic bid with the win on Saturday night.

