How to Watch Connecticut at Butler in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 10th-ranked Huskies travel to Indiana to take on a Butler team with just one win.

The Huskies (7-3) and Bulldogs (1-11) will face off in a Big East matchup Tuesday night. Butler is still looking for its first Big East win, and UConn will be looking to extend its record to 3-0 in conference play.

Connecticut lost its All-American guard Paige Bueckers to a knee injury in December, and the team will likely be without her for another month. Before her injury, Bueckers was averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

How to Watch Connecticut at Butler Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream Connecticut at Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs lost 10 straight games to start the season before snapping that losing streak against the University of Evansville. 

Butler will be playing its first game since Dec. 29 due to the postponement of its previous four games. The Bulldogs are coming off a 77-55 blowout loss to Xavier, and they are hoping to rebound against Connecticut.

Butler is the last team in the Big East without a conference win. 

Christyn Williams leads the Huskies in scoring in Bueckers's absence, averaging 13.7 points per game. Celena Taborn leads the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game.

USATSI_17321968
