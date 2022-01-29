The Big East's stop scoring offense faces the conference's top individual scorer when No. 20 Connecticut travels to DePaul on Saturday.

No. 20 Connecticut boasts the Big East's best offense entering this weekend, averaging 80.6 points per game. On Saturday, the Huskies face the top individual scorer in the conference in DePaul's Javon Freeman-Liberty, who is averaging 21.1 points per game on his own.

How to Watch Connecticut vs. DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

UConn comes into this game riding a four-game winnings streak. The Huskies' last three wins have come by double-digit margins, including a 96-73 victory over Georgetown last time out. Those 96 points are the third-most scored in a game by Dan Hurley's squad this year and the most against a conference opponent.

Sophomore forward Adama Sanogo led UConn in that game with 19 points. Sanogo is the Huskies' leading scorer this year averaging 15.9 points per game, which ranks fifth of all players in the Big East.

With that win, Connecticut improved to 14-4 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. That's good for third place in the Big East, behind just No. 14 Villanova and No. 17 Providence.

Will the Huskies be able to fill up the box score again? Or will Freeman-Liberty take over another game? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the action.

