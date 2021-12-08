Connecticut and West Virginia both look to continue their hot starts to the season when they meet up on Wednesday night in college basketball.

Connecticut goes on the road for a great non-conference matchup with West Virginia on Wednesday night. The Huskies have won three straight games and have started the season 8-1.

How to Watch Connecticut at West Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Their lone loss was a four-point setback at the hands of Michigan State in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. With that being their only setback on the year, the Huskies have climbed to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll.

On Wednesday, they will be tested against when they take on 7-1 West Virginia on the road.

The Mountaineers host the Huskies looking to win their fifth straight game. They have been hot over their last four after losing to Marquette back on Nov. 19.

West Virginia has been playing good basketball this year but will get a tough test against the Huskies. Both teams have played great to start the year which should make for a great midweek non-conference matchup.

