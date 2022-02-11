AP Top 25 teams square off in the Big East Friday night, with No. 24 Connecticut visiting No. 25 Xavier.

Top 25 teams meet in Big East action Friday night, with No. 24 Connecticut taking on No. 25 Xavier. The Huskies are looking to keep pace towards the top of the conference standings, while the Musketeers will try to bounce back after a mid-week upset.

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Butler vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn snapped a two-game losing streak with its most recent win, an 80-72 defeat of No. 18 Marquette on Tuesday. Sophomore forward Adama Sanogo was excellent in that one with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Sanogo is the Huskies' second-leading scorer this year averaging 15.4 points per game, trailing only senior guard R.J. Cole who's averaging 16 per game.

That win helps UConn keep pace at the top of the Big East. The Huskies are currently in third place with a 7-4 conference record. They're 16-6 overall.

Xavier has lost two straight games, at home against DePaul by a score of 69-65, then on the road on Wednesday at Seton Hall 73-71. That most recent loss came despite a furious second-half comeback attempt and 22 points from junior forward Jack Nunge. Now 6-6 in conference, the Musketeers have fallen back to sixth place.

Tip-off for Friday night's game is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tune in to FOX Sports 1 for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.