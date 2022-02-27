Skip to main content

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Delaware State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) shoots the ball as Coppin State Eagles forward Tyree Corbett (23) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Delaware State Hornets (2-23, 0-12 MEAC) aim to stop a 21-game losing streak when they visit the Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 5-7 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Physical Education Complex.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Delaware State

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Delaware State

  • The 67 points per game the Eagles record are 6.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (73.6).
  • The Hornets' 62.6 points per game are 13.6 fewer points than the 76.2 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles are shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • The Hornets' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Eagles is Tyree Corbett, who averages 13 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
  • Nendah Tarke leads Coppin State in assists, averaging 2.4 per game while also scoring 12.9 points per contest.
  • Kyle Cardaci makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Tarke and Corbett lead Coppin State on the defensive end, with Tarke leading the team in steals averaging 2.9 per game and Corbett in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Delaware State Players to Watch

  • Myles Carter has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Corey Perkins' assist statline paces Delaware State; he dishes out 3.5 assists per game.
  • Dominik Fragala is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Delaware State's leader in steals is Perkins (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Yannick (2.2 per game).

Coppin State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina State

L 66-58

Home

2/14/2022

North Carolina Central

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Norfolk State

L 89-59

Home

2/21/2022

Howard

W 86-82

Away

2/26/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

L 70-50

Away

2/28/2022

Delaware State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Morgan State

-

Home

Delaware State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Howard

L 85-72

Away

2/14/2022

Norfolk State

L 69-66

Home

2/19/2022

North Carolina Central

L 84-79

Away

2/21/2022

South Carolina State

L 79-74

Away

2/26/2022

Morgan State

L 76-69

Home

2/28/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

3/3/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Away

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Delaware State at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
