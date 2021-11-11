Publish date:
How to Watch Coppin State vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) play the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Coppin State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
DePaul
-23.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Coppin State
- Last year, the 65.8 points per game the Blue Demons averaged were 13.3 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (79.1).
- The Eagles put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 more points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons allowed.
- The Blue Demons shot 41.7% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Eagles' opponents shot.
- The Eagles shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons averaged.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty posted 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Pauly Paulicap led his team in rebounds per game (6.1) last season, and also put up 7.2 points and 0.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Romeo Weems put up 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Ray Salnave put up 6.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 32% from the floor.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Anthony Tarke averaged 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Kyle Cardaci made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Tarke racked up 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game last season.
