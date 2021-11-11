Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Coppin State vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) play the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Coppin State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    DePaul vs Coppin State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    DePaul

    -23.5

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the 65.8 points per game the Blue Demons averaged were 13.3 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (79.1).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 more points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons allowed.
    • The Blue Demons shot 41.7% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Eagles' opponents shot.
    • The Eagles shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons averaged.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty posted 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Pauly Paulicap led his team in rebounds per game (6.1) last season, and also put up 7.2 points and 0.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • Romeo Weems put up 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Ray Salnave put up 6.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 32% from the floor.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Tarke averaged 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Kyle Cardaci made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Tarke racked up 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game last season.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Coppin State at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
