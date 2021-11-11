Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coppin State heads to DePaul on Wednesday night for its second game in two days in the state of Illinois.
    Author:

    DePaul opens its season against Coppin State in the first of eight straight games at home to start the year. The Blue Demons were the surprise team at the beginning of the 2019-20 season when they were 11-1. Since that time though, DePaul has won just 10 more games over the last season and a half.

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Coppin State at DePaul game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a disappointing stretch for the Blue Demons after they appeared to be in the midst of a breakthrough. 

    Wednesday, DePaul looks to open its season with a win over a Coppin State team playing its second game in two days. The Eagles did not have a good start to the season on Tuesday. They were overwhelmed early by Loyola, Chicago and could never recover. The Ramblers led by as many 41 points in the first half and never let up.

    The good news for Coppin State is that it gets right back at it on Wednesday at DePaul. The Eagles don't have much time to dwell on the season opening loss and will need to be much better if they want to pull off the upset of the Blue Demons.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Coppin State Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17099963
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy