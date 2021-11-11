Coppin State heads to DePaul on Wednesday night for its second game in two days in the state of Illinois.

DePaul opens its season against Coppin State in the first of eight straight games at home to start the year. The Blue Demons were the surprise team at the beginning of the 2019-20 season when they were 11-1. Since that time though, DePaul has won just 10 more games over the last season and a half.

How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

It has been a disappointing stretch for the Blue Demons after they appeared to be in the midst of a breakthrough.

Wednesday, DePaul looks to open its season with a win over a Coppin State team playing its second game in two days. The Eagles did not have a good start to the season on Tuesday. They were overwhelmed early by Loyola, Chicago and could never recover. The Ramblers led by as many 41 points in the first half and never let up.

The good news for Coppin State is that it gets right back at it on Wednesday at DePaul. The Eagles don't have much time to dwell on the season opening loss and will need to be much better if they want to pull off the upset of the Blue Demons.

