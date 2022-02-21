How to Watch Coppin State at Howard

Howard hosts conference rival Coppin State on Monday night looking for its seventh straight win.

Howard started MEAC play just 1–2 and was just 7–9 overall. Since then, the Bison have gone 7-1 and have climbed back into the conference title conversation.

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Howard's run has put it at 7–3 in the conference and just two games back of Norfolk State for the top spot in the standings.

The Bison have been playing their best basketball of the year and Monday night they hope they can keep that going as they go for a win against a Coppin State team that they lost to back on Jan. 24.

Coppin State won that game 83–81 but has gone just 1–5 since and now finds itself 4–6 in the MEAC and just 5–20 overall.

The Eagles have lost four straight and are looking to get back in the win column and spoil Howard's winning streak on Monday night.

It has been a tough year for the Eagles, as they had a brutal nonconference schedule and have also stumbled in conference play.

They have just four games left in the regular season and are looking to pull a couple upsets before getting ready for the conference tournament.

