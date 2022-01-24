How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) shoots the ball as Coppin State Eagles forward Tyree Corbett (23) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MEAC opponents meet when the Howard Bison (7-8, 1-1 MEAC) visit the Coppin State Eagles (3-15, 2-1 MEAC) at Physical Education Complex, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Howard

The 79.2 points per game the Bison average are just 1.3 more points than the Eagles allow (77.9).

The Eagles score only 4.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bison allow (71.5).

This season, the Bison have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

The Eagles have shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.

Howard Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bison this season is William Settle, who averages 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Randy Brumant leads Howard in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Elijah Hawkins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.

Kyle Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

The Eagles' Jesse Zarzuela puts up enough points (14.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Tyree Corbett is at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard with 8.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.3 points and adds one assist per game.

Zarzuela is dependable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 2.1 made threes per game.

Nendah Tarke (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Coppin State while Corbett (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Howard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 N.C. A&T W 79-57 Away 12/21/2021 Harvard L 77-69 Away 1/15/2022 Norfolk State L 77-74 Home 1/17/2022 Notre Dame L 71-68 Home 1/22/2022 Morgan State W 91-82 Away 1/24/2022 Coppin State - Away 1/29/2022 North Carolina Central - Away 1/31/2022 South Carolina State - Away 2/5/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home 2/7/2022 Delaware State - Away 2/8/2022 Gallaudet - Home

Coppin State Schedule