How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) shoots the ball as Coppin State Eagles forward Tyree Corbett (23) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MEAC opponents meet when the Howard Bison (7-8, 1-1 MEAC) visit the Coppin State Eagles (3-15, 2-1 MEAC) at Physical Education Complex, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Howard

  • The 79.2 points per game the Bison average are just 1.3 more points than the Eagles allow (77.9).
  • The Eagles score only 4.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bison allow (71.5).
  • This season, the Bison have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.

Howard Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bison this season is William Settle, who averages 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Randy Brumant leads Howard in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Elijah Hawkins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
  • Kyle Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • The Eagles' Jesse Zarzuela puts up enough points (14.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Tyree Corbett is at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard with 8.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.3 points and adds one assist per game.
  • Zarzuela is dependable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Nendah Tarke (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Coppin State while Corbett (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Howard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

N.C. A&T

W 79-57

Away

12/21/2021

Harvard

L 77-69

Away

1/15/2022

Norfolk State

L 77-74

Home

1/17/2022

Notre Dame

L 71-68

Home

1/22/2022

Morgan State

W 91-82

Away

1/24/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Away

1/31/2022

South Carolina State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Home

2/7/2022

Delaware State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Gallaudet

-

Home

Coppin State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Towson

L 89-75

Home

12/14/2021

Drexel

L 76-69

Away

1/8/2022

South Carolina State

W 74-65

Away

1/15/2022

Morgan State

W 79-76

Away

1/22/2022

Norfolk State

L 84-77

Away

1/24/2022

Howard

-

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Home

1/31/2022

Delaware State

-

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina State

-

Home

2/14/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Home

2/19/2022

Norfolk State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Howard at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
