How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MEAC opponents meet when the Howard Bison (7-8, 1-1 MEAC) visit the Coppin State Eagles (3-15, 2-1 MEAC) at Physical Education Complex, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.
How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Next Level Sports
- Arena: Physical Education Complex
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Howard
- The 79.2 points per game the Bison average are just 1.3 more points than the Eagles allow (77.9).
- The Eagles score only 4.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bison allow (71.5).
- This season, the Bison have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- The Eagles have shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.
Howard Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bison this season is William Settle, who averages 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Randy Brumant leads Howard in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Elijah Hawkins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
- Kyle Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- The Eagles' Jesse Zarzuela puts up enough points (14.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Tyree Corbett is at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard with 8.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.3 points and adds one assist per game.
- Zarzuela is dependable from three-point range and leads the Eagles with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Nendah Tarke (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Coppin State while Corbett (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
N.C. A&T
W 79-57
Away
12/21/2021
Harvard
L 77-69
Away
1/15/2022
Norfolk State
L 77-74
Home
1/17/2022
Notre Dame
L 71-68
Home
1/22/2022
Morgan State
W 91-82
Away
1/24/2022
Coppin State
-
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Away
1/31/2022
South Carolina State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
2/7/2022
Delaware State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Gallaudet
-
Home
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Towson
L 89-75
Home
12/14/2021
Drexel
L 76-69
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina State
W 74-65
Away
1/15/2022
Morgan State
W 79-76
Away
1/22/2022
Norfolk State
L 84-77
Away
1/24/2022
Howard
-
Home
1/29/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
1/31/2022
Delaware State
-
Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina State
-
Home
2/14/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Home
2/19/2022
Norfolk State
-
Home