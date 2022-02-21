How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Howard Bison (14-10, 7-3 MEAC) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Coppin State Eagles (5-20, 4-6 MEAC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Burr Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Howard
-7.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for Howard vs. Coppin State
- The 77.8 points per game the Bison score are only 1.6 more points than the Eagles allow (76.2).
- The Eagles put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bison give up (69.3).
- The Bison make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Eagles' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
Howard Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins averages a team-high 6.0 assists per game. He is also posting 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 38.6% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- William Settle is posting 14.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Kyle Foster puts up 15.8 points and 1.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.7 rebounds, shooting 49.1% from the field and 48.5% from downtown (ninth in college basketball) with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in the nation).
- Randy Brumant paces the Bison at 5.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 9.8 points.
- Tai Bibbs posts 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Nendah Tarke is the Eagles' top assist man (2.4 per game), and he delivers 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.
- Tyree Corbett is posting team highs in points (13.6 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is delivering 1.0 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Eagles get 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jesse Zarzuela.
- Kyle Cardaci gets the Eagles 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Mike Hood is putting up 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 35.9% of his shots from the floor and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
