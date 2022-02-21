How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (14-10, 7-3 MEAC) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Coppin State Eagles (5-20, 4-6 MEAC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Burr Gymnasium

Burr Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Howard -7.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for Howard vs. Coppin State

The 77.8 points per game the Bison score are only 1.6 more points than the Eagles allow (76.2).

The Eagles put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bison give up (69.3).

The Bison make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

The Eagles' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Howard Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins averages a team-high 6.0 assists per game. He is also posting 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 38.6% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

William Settle is posting 14.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Foster puts up 15.8 points and 1.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.7 rebounds, shooting 49.1% from the field and 48.5% from downtown (ninth in college basketball) with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in the nation).

Randy Brumant paces the Bison at 5.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 9.8 points.

Tai Bibbs posts 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch