How to Watch Coppin State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-0) go up against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Loyola Chicago
-31.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State
- Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Ramblers put up were 8.1 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
- The Eagles put up 16.7 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Ramblers allowed (56.1).
- The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig was tops on the Ramblers with 14.5 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds last season, while also posting 2.9 assists.
- Lucas Williamson put up 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Braden Norris was tops on the Ramblers at 3.2 assists per contest last year, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 8.5 points.
- Aher Uguak put up 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last year.
- Marquise Kennedy averaged 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last year.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, pulled down 8.1 rebounds and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Kyle Cardaci knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Tarke averaged 2.6 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game last season.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Coppin State at Loyola-Chicago
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
