    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Coppin State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (0-0) go up against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Ramblers put up were 8.1 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
    • The Eagles put up 16.7 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Ramblers allowed (56.1).
    • The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig was tops on the Ramblers with 14.5 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds last season, while also posting 2.9 assists.
    • Lucas Williamson put up 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Braden Norris was tops on the Ramblers at 3.2 assists per contest last year, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 8.5 points.
    • Aher Uguak put up 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last year.
    • Marquise Kennedy averaged 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last year.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, pulled down 8.1 rebounds and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Kyle Cardaci knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Tarke averaged 2.6 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game last season.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Coppin State at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

