    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Coppin State at Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coppin State of the MEAC Conference faces Loyola Chicago as both teams open their season Tuesday.
    Author:

    The Loyola Chicago men's basketball team was the Cinderella story of the NCAA tournament in 2018, when the Ramblers made a run to the Final Four. They will face Coppin State in their season opener Tuesday.

    Loyola Chicago finished last season ranked No. 12 in the coaches' poll. The Ramblers were 26–5 on the year and made another tournament run, though they lost in the Sweet Sixteen against Oregon State.

    Coppin State ranked No. 205 last season in points scored, No. 301 in field goal percentage and No. 120 in rebounds per game.

    How to Watch Coppin State Eagles at Loyola-Chicago Ramblers Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    You can live stream Coppin State Eagles at Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on fuboTV

    Loyola Chicago's most dominant player last season, Cameron Krutwig, averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks, leading the team in all those categories. He graduated after the season, so Lucas Williamson and Marquise Kennedy will have to step up for the Ramblers.

    This team could be in competition to make another deep run in the tournament if their returning players can fill the hole left by Krutwig.

    While Coppin State will look for the upset, Loyola Chicago brings more experience and more talent into Tuesday's contest.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

