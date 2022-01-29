Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-9, 0-3 MEAC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Coppin State Eagles (4-15, 3-1 MEAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

  • The 68.1 points per game the Eagles put up are only 1.7 more points than the Hawks allow (66.4).
  • The Hawks' 68.4 points per game are 9.7 fewer points than the 78.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Eagles have a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 43% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Tyree Corbett leads the Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.9 points and 9.6 boards per game.
  • Jesse Zarzuela is Coppin State's best passer, distributing 3.3 assists per game while scoring 14.7 PPG.
  • Zarzuela makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Coppin State steals leader is Nendah Tarke, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Corbett, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

  • Zion Styles puts up 11 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hawks.
  • Nathaniel Pollard Jr. has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.8 assists per game for Maryland-Eastern Shore to take the top rebound spot on the team. Da'Shawn Phillip holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • Dom London is consistent from deep and leads the Hawks with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Phillip (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland-Eastern Shore while Pollard (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Coppin State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Drexel

L 76-69

Away

1/8/2022

South Carolina State

W 74-65

Away

1/15/2022

Morgan State

W 79-76

Away

1/22/2022

Norfolk State

L 84-77

Away

1/24/2022

Howard

W 83-81

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Home

1/31/2022

Delaware State

-

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina State

-

Home

2/14/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Home

2/19/2022

Norfolk State

-

Home

2/21/2022

Howard

-

Away

Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Saint Mary's (MD)

W 79-43

Home

12/20/2021

Charlotte

L 70-54

Away

1/17/2022

Norfolk State

L 72-58

Home

1/22/2022

South Carolina State

L 69-60

Home

1/24/2022

North Carolina Central

L 75-63

Home

1/29/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

1/31/2022

Morgan State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Howard

-

Away

2/9/2022

Delaware State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Norfolk State

-

Away

2/14/2022

Howard

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
4:00
PM/EST
