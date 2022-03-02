Skip to main content

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Morgan State Bears (11-13, 6-6 MEAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Morgan State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Morgan State

  • The Eagles score 5.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bears allow (73).
  • The Bears' 76.2 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 75.9 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles are shooting 38.8% from the field this season, five percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Bears allow to opponents.

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Tyree Corbett leads the Eagles in scoring and rebounding, putting up 13 points and 8.8 boards per game.
  • Nendah Tarke is Coppin State's best passer, dishing out 2.5 assists per game while scoring 12.9 PPG.
  • Kyle Cardaci leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Tarke is Coppin State's leader in steals, averaging three steals per game, while Corbett leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • De'Torrion Ware averages 11.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bears.
  • Lagio Grantsaan puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.4 assists per game for Morgan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Sheryn Devonish has the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Ware is the top shooter from deep for the Bears, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Morgan State's leader in steals is Isaiah Burke with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chad Venning with 0.9 per game.

Coppin State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

North Carolina Central

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Norfolk State

L 89-59

Home

2/21/2022

Howard

W 86-82

Away

2/26/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

L 70-50

Away

2/28/2022

Delaware State

W 80-67

Home

3/3/2022

Morgan State

-

Home

Morgan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

South Carolina State

W 76-66

Home

2/19/2022

Howard

L 68-66

Away

2/21/2022

Norfolk State

W 85-74

Home

2/26/2022

Delaware State

W 76-69

Away

2/28/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 82-48

Home

3/3/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Morgan State at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

