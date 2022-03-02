How to Watch Coppin State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Morgan State Bears (11-13, 6-6 MEAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Morgan State

The Eagles score 5.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bears allow (73).

The Bears' 76.2 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 75.9 the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles are shooting 38.8% from the field this season, five percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Bears allow to opponents.

Coppin State Players to Watch

Tyree Corbett leads the Eagles in scoring and rebounding, putting up 13 points and 8.8 boards per game.

Nendah Tarke is Coppin State's best passer, dishing out 2.5 assists per game while scoring 12.9 PPG.

Kyle Cardaci leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tarke is Coppin State's leader in steals, averaging three steals per game, while Corbett leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch

De'Torrion Ware averages 11.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bears.

Lagio Grantsaan puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.4 assists per game for Morgan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Sheryn Devonish has the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Ware is the top shooter from deep for the Bears, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Morgan State's leader in steals is Isaiah Burke with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chad Venning with 0.9 per game.

Coppin State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 North Carolina Central L 77-74 Home 2/19/2022 Norfolk State L 89-59 Home 2/21/2022 Howard W 86-82 Away 2/26/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore L 70-50 Away 2/28/2022 Delaware State W 80-67 Home 3/3/2022 Morgan State - Home

Morgan State Schedule